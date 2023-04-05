Lincoln double homicide suspect ‘not competent’ for trial

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman accused of killing two men and attempting to kill a third is ‘not competent’ to stand trial at this time.

A judge had ordered a mental competency evaluation for 27-year-old Taylor Bradley.

It’s not exactly clear what the next steps are, but a judge will likely order Bradley to go to the Lincoln Regional Center. They will reassess her competency on May 31 and see if she will eventually become fit for trial.

A previous 10/11 investigation revealed that on average, it takes about two months to get a bed at the regional center.

Bradley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on March 27.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez. GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Ronald Gonzalez and Chris Karmazin.

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45 are the two men who were killed.(Family of victims)
MORE COVERAGE
Chris Karmazin's brother shares life, legacy
Family of Ronald Gonzalez asking for answers

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi, state patrol says
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Latest News

Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
10-Day Outlook
Thursday Forecast: A chilly morning...giving way to a seasonably pleasant afternoon
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Day Without Shoes Walk in Lincoln
Day Without Shoes Walk in Lincoln