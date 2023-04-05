Lincoln Primary Election: Results from early voting are in

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner has released the first batch of results for the Lincoln Primary Election. This includes results for people who voted early. More election results are expected to be released at 9:15 p.m.

Leirion Gaylor Baird has an early lead in the race for mayor with 13,572 votes, followed by Suzanne Geist with 6,772 votes and Stan Parker with 2,898 votes.

Lincoln City Primary Election Results

In this non-partisan election, the two candidates with the most votes in the races for mayor, city council and LPS Board of Education will advance to the general election scheduled May 2. Four candidates in the race for Airport Authority Board of Directors will advance to the May 2 general election.

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

