Lincoln Southwest announces new head football coach

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest High School announced Grant Traynowicz as the new head football coach Wednesday.

Traynowicz previously served as the LSW defensive coordinator for the past six years where LSW said he has led some of the best defenses in school history.

LSW said Traynowicz has worked his way up the coaching ranks and has built meaningful relationships throughout his career.

LSW also said Traynowicz’s passion for the game, his coaches, and players is what makes him such a great fit for the position.

