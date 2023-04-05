LPS promotes cultural literacy for students, parents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For some immigrant and refugee families in Lincoln, children have the unique opportunity to go to school with their parents.

It’s part of the Family Literacy Program at Lincoln Public Schools.

Inna Synia and her family moved to the United States from Ukraine, settling in Lincoln about a year ago.

Wednesday, Inna and her children Nikita and Angela were working on creating a family book together. Hoping to add stories from Ukraine, maybe family recipes, or even about their lives together now.

“It is important for us to spend time for our children and have a common project,” Inna said.

Inna is a student in the Family Literacy Program at Culler Middle School.

“We learn new words grammar, but not only, we learn many things about this country about culture about school,” Inna said. " For us, this is not only school.”

The program teaches English but also educates parents about what their students are going through in American schools.

“We want parents to feel empowered to be partners in their child’s education,” said Stacy Muffler, a Family Literacy Specialist. “And in order to do that, they need to know about how Lincoln schools work and be in the school, get to know teachers, administrators, so that they can really help their students achieve.”

This immersive learning experience was put on through a partnership with the Lux Center for the Arts.

Programs like this one happen at 11 different sites within LPS, Culler is the only middle school site, and the rest are elementary schools.

