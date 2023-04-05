North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student pleads not guilty

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte High School teacher charged with sexual assault of a 17-year-old student pleaded not guilty in Lincoln County District Court Monday.

Forty-six-year-old David Cooper is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee and third-degree sexual assault by a school employee.

Cooper is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond at 10 percent.

Cooper is due back in court on July 10 at 10 a.m.

North Platte High School placed Cooper on administrative leave following his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.