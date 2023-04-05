One hospitalized after head-on crash on I-80 late Tuesday night

A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western Lancaster County late Tuesday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash on I-80 in western Lancaster County late Tuesday night.

Troopers, along with deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area of mile marker 391 on I-80 just after 11 p.m. on a report of a semi and car crashing head-on into each other.

A semi sits in the median of I-80 in western Lancaster County after a head-on crash with a car...
A semi sits in the median of I-80 in western Lancaster County after a head-on crash with a car late Tuesday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says that the crash appeared to occur in the westbound lanes between the NW 98th and NW 112th Street bridges, and that there was heavy front-end damage to a semi that ended up in the median. Another vehicle was being loaded up onto a tow truck a couple hundred yards east of where the semi was.

At least one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Further details about the crash have not been released.

Volunteer first responders from Malcolm and Pleasant Dale also responded to the crash scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
10/11 NOW Voter's Guide
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election
Jason Benson
Man tries to stab Lincoln gas station employee with box cutter, police say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist watch parties
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist watch parties
Former state trooper sentenced to prison for attempted enticement, child pornography
Former state trooper sentenced to prison for attempted enticement, child pornography
aa
Columbus Scotus Girls soccer takes down Lincoln Lutheran
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor