One hospitalized after head-on crash on I-80 late Tuesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash on I-80 in western Lancaster County late Tuesday night.

Troopers, along with deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, were called to the area of mile marker 391 on I-80 just after 11 p.m. on a report of a semi and car crashing head-on into each other.

A semi sits in the median of I-80 in western Lancaster County after a head-on crash with a car late Tuesday night. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says that the crash appeared to occur in the westbound lanes between the NW 98th and NW 112th Street bridges, and that there was heavy front-end damage to a semi that ended up in the median. Another vehicle was being loaded up onto a tow truck a couple hundred yards east of where the semi was.

At least one person was hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. Further details about the crash have not been released.

Volunteer first responders from Malcolm and Pleasant Dale also responded to the crash scene.

