Thursday Forecast: A chilly morning...giving way to a seasonably pleasant afternoon

By Ken Siemek
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High pressure will begin to dominate middle America over the coming days...meaning warming temperatures and only very small precipitation chances through this weekend...with better chances for moisture late next week...

10-Day Outlook
Unseasonably cold conditions are expected Wednesday night and into Thursday morning...with lows ranging from the lower teens to the lower 20s. The “average” low in Lincoln for April 6th is 36°...and we’ll be nearly 15° colder than that by early Thursday.

Thursday AM Lows
With plenty of sunshine expected by Thursday afternoon...and a bit of a southwest breeze...highs on Thursday return to the mid 50s-to-low 60s.

Highs On Thursday
More seasonal readings are expected for Thursday night-into-Friday morning...with lows in the mid 20s-to-mid 30s as our southwest breeze continues.

Friday AM Lows
On Friday afternoon look for plenty of sun...south winds gusting to 30-or-35 mph...and highs in the mid 60s-to-near 70°.

Highs On Friday
The Easter holiday weekend still looks breezy and even milder with highs in the 70s. We will continue to include some small precipitation chances this weekend...mainly form late Saturday-into-early Sunday morning...and again late Sunday as a couple of weak disturbances traverse the region. Rain “chances” are currently set at only 20%...so most of your weekend will be dry.

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
For those of you longing for even warmer weather...out latest 7-Day Outlook also includes temperatures in the 80s by early next week...with lows mainly in the 40s and 50s. The troubling part of this forecast is the continued lack of any real significant moisture chances...however...there is hope for shower-and-thunderstorm activity just beyond this 7-Day Outlook...into later next week...stay tuned.

7-Day Outlook
