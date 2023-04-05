Walsh overcomes injuries, joins Nebraska pitching rotation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Will Walsh didn’t play baseball during his first year of college. The following year, he barely saw the field. In both instances, Walsh was battling injuries.

“I had Tommy John’s surgery,” Walsh recalled. “I had my hamate bone removed, had my right labrum redone, and a left MCL repair.” Each of the injuries required surgery, which nearly derailed the Nebraska utility player’s career.

“I just have the next-up mindset,” Walsh said. “Get through rehab and when baseball comes, baseball comes.”

Walsh said the recovering from the elbow injury might’ve been the most challenging. Through each of the health setbacks, the Kansas City native continued to stay positive while working toward a recovery. The reward of his labor has finally arrived.

Walsh has landed a spot in Nebraska’s pitching rotation. He is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale at Michigan.

“Funny how that happens for some guys,” said head coach Will Bolt. “Looks like the game will be ripped away from them. Then they come back and say ‘I’ve seen the worst of it.’ Pretty cool story for a great kid.”

Walsh was elevated to the Huskers’ rotation after a pair of dominant outings last month. He struck out 15 batters in back-to-back pitching appearances. Currently, Walsh owns one a 2.87 ERA, which ranks among the best on the team.

“I just want to prove myself as someone they can go to in any game they want,” Walsh said.

On Nebraska’s official roster, Walsh is listed as a utility player. He’s a 2-way contributor who was in the Huskers’ opening day starting lineup. When not pitching, Walsh plays first base or designated hitter.

“Anyone that was around our team and watched us take (batting practice) was like ‘Who is that guy?’” Bolt said. “He was dropping bombs. He’s been around (and) always had a great attitude. The game is paying him back.”

