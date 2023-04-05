LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through all of Nebraska and that means colder temperatures on Wednesday, especially for southeast Nebraska. It will be on the windy in the morning with less wind by late this afternoon. High pressure builds into the plains tonight bringing clear skies and light winds, which means cold temperatures Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Sunshine with temperatures near average for Thursday afternoon and not as breezy. Warmer temperatures on Friday and into the holiday weekend.

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder Wednesday across Nebraska. Highs in the lower to mid 30s across northern Nebraska with mid 40s to 50 degrees in southern Nebraska. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The gusty northwest wind should decrease later this afternoon.

Cold and blustery Wednesday. (koln)

Mainly clear and cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lows in the teens and 20s. West-northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Cold and frosty Wednesday night. (koln)

Mostly sunny and not as cold Thursday afternoon with high temperatures rebounding to near the seasonal average. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Not as cool Thursday afternoon (koln)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer for Friday with highs in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Breezy and warmer. (koln)

Above average temperatures expected over the weekend and continuing into next week. Rain chances are quite low for the next 7 days.

Much warmer temperatures expected by the weekend. (koln)

