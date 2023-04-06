The Career Academy and First Job Lincoln host job fair for students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Setting out on the job hunt can be a daunting task but here in Lincoln there’s a push to make that a little easier.

The Career Academy and First Job Lincoln has teamed up once again to help students find work. The partnership has been going strong for ten years now and on Thursday morning a job fair with with 75 businesses took place to help teens get their career started.

The goal of the job fair is to help those students explore more than a dozen different fields of work. Some of the employers at the fair included LPS, Duncan Aviation, The State of Nebraska, LES and various healthcare providers.

First Job Lincoln even helped them prepare for the fair by putting the finishing touches on their resumes and preforming mock interviews. While many of the jobs are only for a few months, they can turn into something long-term.

“So rather than working traditional high school summer jobs, they are actually getting to work as programmers, and networkers, and welders and in construction. So they are able to see ‘is this what I want to do for the rest of my life,’” Josh Jones, the director of The Career Academy said.

The fair is open to juniors and seniors with 20 percent of these students being able to land a job last year with some of the businesses. The students can also apply for different internships.

