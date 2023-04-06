‘Consistency is key’, walking into a new routine for spring

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The average adult sits for more than eight hours a day, the lack of activity during that time can lead to negative physical and mental health consequences, according to the American Heart Association. One way to boost physical activity is by walking.

Walking is a low-impact exercise and just 30 minutes of walking a day can significantly decrease the chances of a heart attack or stroke. It can also strengthen bones and help you sleep better at night. With spring here, health experts say one way to soak in the warmer temperatures is by getting moving.

“Keep moving everyday, try to make it a goal to at least get out there and get in that goal of walking,” Karleen Guretzky the health and wellness specialist at the Copple YMCA said. “Start small and build your way up.”

Guretzky said some ways to help make regular walking a pleasurable form of physical activity are walking with friends varying where you walk or listening to a good podcast or playlist. Now that the weather is getting nicer she says hitting the trails around Lincoln can also be a great way to get outside and get moving. But, it all starts with building habits.

“It usually takes about 14 days to get into some really good healthy habits,” Guretzky said. “Consistency is key a lot of times.”

She said if you’ve gone out walking for six days but take a rest day, don’t be hard on yourself, keep moving.

Your walking can also help make a difference. On Wednesday, April 26, YMCAs across the state are joining Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska in support of National Walk at Lunch Day. They’re encouraging community members to walk for 30 minutes any time, any place. If 10,000 Nebraskans take walking pledge, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska will donate $5,000 to Special Olympics Nebraska.

