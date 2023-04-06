Deputies arrest suspect in Syracuse church vandalism case

Several religious items were damaged at Saint Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse over the...
Several religious items were damaged at Saint Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse over the weekend.(Saint Paulinus Catholic Church)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man accused of breaking into a Syracuse church over the weekend and damaging several religious artifacts has been arrested.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to Saint Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse on Saturday after the pastor discovered the church alter had been tipped over and the altar stone and several other religions items had been broken.

Otoe County Sheriff investigators viewed video images captured by local residences, business and conducted numerous interviews, developing a suspect.

On Thursday morning, deputies arrested 32-year-old Travis Ross of rural Syracuse for criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Church officials estimated the damages to be in excess of $4,500.

