Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say

Lincoln Police are investigating after someone crashed their pickup into a cement sign at Lincoln Southwest High School and left the scene.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The man who crashed into a Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign early Wednesday morning was driving a stolen vehicle and in possession of meth, according to police.

A witness called police around 5:30 a.m. after seeing a black pickup high-centered on the school’s sign with the driver still inside. While officers were responding, the driver reportedly left the scene. Officers found the man, later identified as 43-year-old Eleazar Oceguera, hiding behind trees just north of the school.

Police took Oceguera into custody and discovered the black Dodge Ram pickup he had been driving was reported stolen on March 30 from the area of 15th and E Streets. Police said they also found he was carrying 6.8 grams of meth.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Oceguera was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an injury accident and possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited for driving during license revocation and reckless driving.

Southwest High School Principal John Matzen sent an email to staff and families letting them know about the incident and that extra officers would be present Wednesday morning.

“Lincoln Police have assured us there is no current threat to our staff, students or building,” Principal Matzen said.

A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign. Police arrested Eleazar Oceguera for theft by receiving stolen property, leaving the scene of an injury crash and possession of a controlled substance.(Lincoln Police)

