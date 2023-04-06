Friday Forecast: Warmin’ on up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The start to the holiday weekend will include warmer temperatures, sunshine and breezy conditions. The trend will continue into the weekend with a bit more cloud cover and an isolated chance for a rain shower on Sunday.

The end of the work week and kick off to the holiday weekend will be seasonally warm, sunny and breezy. It will be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures reaching near or above average across the state. Highs will be in the 60s for the 1011 region and be paired with a southwesterly breeze between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday night will be mostly clear, breezy with near or above average low temperatures too. Winds will be southerly between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Lows will only fall to the mid 30s lower 40s across the area.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

As we head into the holiday weekend, breezy conditions and warming temperatures stick with us, but some more cloud cover and rain chances are re-introduced into the forecast.

Saturday will be breezy and seasonally warm with high temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny and there will be the chance for some isolated light rain showers in the Panhandle and far western Nebraska in the evening.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be breezy, seasonally warm and be partly to mostly cloudy. There is the chance for a few isolated rain showers through the night. Lows will fall to the low to mid 40s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Sunday, Easter, will be seasonally warm, breezy and bring the chance for isolated rain shower or isolated thunderstorms in the eastern half of the state. At this time, and the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon to overnight hours and it would be a quick and short shower that is isolated to scattered in nature. Therefore it will still be possible to have any fun Easter festivities and egg hunts outdoors. Winds will be between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The chance for rain will continue into Monday but the remainder of the next 7 days appears to remain dry. Temperatures will continue their upward trend and get into the 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.