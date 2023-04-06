Grand Island boy in hospital after weekend accident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island boy is in an Omaha hospital with injuries suffered in a Sunday accident on the east end of town.

Grand Island police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shady Bend Road and Shady Bend Lane. Police say 6-year-old Ezadin Yahaya was riding an electric scooter and pulled out onto Shady Bend Road. He was struck by a north-bound semi driven by a 68-year-old man from Osseo, Minn.

Rescue crews took Yahaya to CHI St. Francis Medical Center. Police said he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Omaha where he is being treated for a head injury.

Police said no citations were issued.

Local4 contacted Children’s Hospital and we are waiting to learn Yahaya’s condition.

