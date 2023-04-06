Hastings man charged in connection with threat at Sandy Creek Schools

Sandy Creek Public Schools were put in lockdown Tuesday morning after one of its students was reportedly threatened.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - The Clay County Attorney Wednesday charged a Hastings man in connection with Tuesday’s threat which forced a lockdown for a time at Sandy Creek schools.

Court documents show 20-year-old Connor Black is charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor false reporting and misdemeanor intimidation by phone. Clay County Court records also indicate a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An affidavit indicates that Black and a Sandy Creek male student had an argument over dating a Sandy Creek female student. The affidavit indicates Black sent a Snap Chat message threatening harm to the male student.

The affidavit also refers to a phone call made to the school which indicated the male student had a gun in his locker. No gun was found.

The school was locked down after the threats came in and the lockdown was lifted after the Nebraska State Patrol reported making an arrest in Hastings.

Clay County Court records did not indicate a hearing date for Black. The max penalty for a conviction on terroristic threats is three years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi, state patrol says
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Latest News

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
“I have the next-up mindset”: Walsh’s comeback highlights skills on the mound, beyond
Walsh overcomes injuries, joins Nebraska pitching rotation
ww
Walsh overcomes injuries, named weekend starting pitcher