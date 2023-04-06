Lincoln Fire & Rescue announces new $1.08 million ladder truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue officials and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird spoke about the newest ladder truck that would allow first responders to continue to provide quick and reliable service to the community Thursday.

LFR said the truck cost $1.08 million and is now in service. It is replacing the vehicle at Station 5 in the Havelock Neighborhood which was purchased in 2015 and had more than 180,000 miles. LFR said the new truck received funding from the $8.4 million in Cares Act federal funding that was allocated to the City of Lincoln for public safety.

The new truck features include:

105′ ladder

Self-leveling system to provide more safety when the ladder is extended

Interior air purification system

Remote control ladder to help facilitate technical rescues when visibility is obstructed

Additional emergency lighting for better visibility in traffic

A tapered rear end which increases cargo space, increases maneuverability, and allows for more direct and safer access to the ladder

LFR Chief Dave Engler, LFR Fire Captain Shane Cuttlers, and Lincoln City Council Member James Michael Bowers were also in attendance.

Chief Engler said the truck is a part of the continuous effort by the City to invest in public safety and maintain a strong firefighting fleet. In previous months, LFR announced 115 new pieces of lifesaving equipment as well as two fire engines and an ambulance. LFR said they have added 15 new vehicles since 2019.

“Adding this new ladder truck will provide reliability, expedition of response, and better access for firefighters, all of which directly impacts emergency response,” Chief Engler said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.