LIVE at 1:30PM: Governor Pillen to appoint new senator for District 25 after Geist resignation
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be announcing the appointment of a new state senator for the District 25 Legislative seat Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
The announcement comes after Suzanne Geist resigned from the position Wednesday to focus on her campaign to become Lincoln’s next mayor.
Geist and incumbent mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s City of Lincoln Primary Election, with the unofficial final results showing Gaylor Baird having 28,838 votes and Geist having 19,138 votes.
