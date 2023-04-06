LIVE at 1:30PM: Governor Pillen to appoint new senator for District 25 after Geist resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be announcing the appointment of a new state senator for the District 25 Legislative seat Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The announcement comes after Suzanne Geist resigned from the position Wednesday to focus on her campaign to become Lincoln’s next mayor.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

Geist and incumbent mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s City of Lincoln Primary Election, with the unofficial final results showing Gaylor Baird having 28,838 votes and Geist having 19,138 votes.

Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new state senator to represent District 25 in a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m. (nebraskalegislature.gov)

