LIVE at 1:30PM: Governor Pillen to appoint new senator for District 25 after Geist resignation

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will be announcing the appointment of a new state senator for the District 25 Legislative seat Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The announcement comes after Suzanne Geist resigned from the position Wednesday to focus on her campaign to become Lincoln’s next mayor.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, and FireTV.

Geist and incumbent mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s City of Lincoln Primary Election, with the unofficial final results showing Gaylor Baird having 28,838 votes and Geist having 19,138 votes.

Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new...
Map of Legislative District 25. Governor Jim Pillen plans to announce the appointment of a new state senator to represent District 25 in a news conference Thursday at 1:30 p.m.(nebraskalegislature.gov)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
NSP: Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
Taylor Bradley
Lincoln double homicide suspect ‘not competent’ for trial

Latest News

Connor Black-Lintz facing a felony charge for assault on an officer.
Hastings man facing assault on officer charge
Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln
With spring temperatures on the rise it can be a good time to start a new walking routine.
‘Consistency is key’, walking into a new routine for spring
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop