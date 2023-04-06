Matt Rhule, Husker players to speak after Spring Practice #9

N REPORT: Matt Rhule talks after first scrimmage of spring practice
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Coach Matt Rhule guided the Husker Football team through spring practice number nine on Thursday morning, the final practice before the team will break for the Easter holiday. Coach Rhule and several players are expected to address the media after practice. You can watch their interviews in full in the video player above.

The Huskers will return to practice next week on Tuesday, with just four practices remaining before the Spring Game, which is scheduled for April 22.

