Not as cold or as windy Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Surface high pressure will move to the east of Nebraska on Thursday and that means a southwest breeze will develop under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be closer to the seasonal average and not as windy during the afternoon. Breezy and warmer for Friday and Saturday. There is a slight chance of a shower or two Saturday night into Sunday morning. Easter Sunday will be warm and breezy with a mix of clouds and sun. The warming trend will continue into next week.

Mostly sunny and not as cold Thursday afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 40s in northwest Nebraska to the lower 60s in southeast Nebraska. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mostly clear and not as cold Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Friday with highs in the 60s and a south wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mostly sunny, breezy and warm Saturday with highs in the lower 70s along with a South wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Above average temperatures continue next with only small chances of rain.

