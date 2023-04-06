Police looking for south Omaha bank robbers

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the robbery of a bank near 48th and L streets Thursday.

At 12:25 p.m., officers were notified of a robbery at the First Interstate Bank branch. Officers spoke with witnesses who said two robbers entered with firearms, demanding an undetermined amount of cash. They then left northbound.

The first robber was described as a tall man with a large build, wearing a ski mask and grey hoodie, and armed with a silver handgun. The second man was described as tall, wearing a ski mask and black hoodie, armed with a silver handgun.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

