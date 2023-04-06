Police: Man fatally mauled by pit bulls inside Detroit building

Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after...
Police say the body of a 58-year-old man was found in a Detroit building about 45 minutes after he attacked by at least two pit bulls.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A 58-year-old man whose body was found in a Detroit building apparently was attacked and killed by pit bull dogs, police said.

The victim was found Tuesday afternoon about 45 minutes after the attack, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

Investigators found evidence the man was attacked by at least two pit bulls, Donakowski said.

Detectives believe the victim may have gone into the building to help the dogs and was attacked by them, Donakowski said.

The dogs were captured by the city’s Animal Care and Control Division. It was unclear what will happen to them.

Investigation by animal control officers revealed the building was under renovation and that the pit bulls were owned, licensed, vaccinated and secured by the property owner, said John Roach, a Detroit city spokesman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi, state patrol says
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Latest News

butler
Butler returns to Huskers after considering transfer
soc
HS Soccer: Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest
An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Race for mayor ramps up