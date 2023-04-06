Portion of Adams Street to be temporary closed

Road closed
Road closed(WBRC)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced westbound Adams Street and sidewalk between N 48th and N 46th Streets will be temporarily closed for water valve repair.

The project is scheduled to be closed from April 10 to April 21.

LTU recommends drivers who normally take that route to detour to N 48th Street to Leighton Avenue to N 33rd Street.

Digital signs will be posted near the area to alert traffic of upcoming work and closures. LTU encourages drivers to exercise caution around the work zone.

To learn more about street closures, visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

