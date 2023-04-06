Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a remote area.(ranplett via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities report a human skeleton has been found in a remote area in Oregon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called first responders regarding bones that appeared to be human found outside of Toledo, about 130 miles from Portland.

The sheriff’s office said the bones were in a heavily forested area and recovered by its search and rescue team.

Authorities said the remains were confirmed to be human and identified as missing 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert.

The 41-year-old was reported missing about seven miles away in the Newport area in October of 2021.

County authorities said it doesn’t appear he died under suspicious circumstances.

Medical examiners worked with the sheriff’s office to help identify Eggert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi, state patrol says
18-year-old Damien Brave
Mother grieves for 18-year-old son killed at high school party
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Cash App co-founder Bob Lee's apparent fatal stabbing has raised safety questions in San...
Apparent fatal stabbing of tech exec fuels anger over crime
Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed