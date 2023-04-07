Deputy finds 500 pounds of marijuana in van on I-80 near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested after a deputy discovered 506 pounds of marijuana in the van he was driving on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit performed a traffic stop on a Dodge van with Maryland plates.

LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said when the deputy made contact, they smelled an overwhelming amount of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search which led to the discovery of 506 pounds of marijuana in the van.

Police said 33-year-old Brian Schmitz of Pennsylvania was arrested and lodged for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

The marijuana was hidden in 21 Home Depot boxes.

Pennsylvania man arrested with 506 lbs of marijuana on I-80 near Lincoln (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Pennsylvania man arrested with 506 lbs of marijuana on I-80 near Lincoln (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.