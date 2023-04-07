Deputy finds 500 pounds of marijuana in van on I-80 near Lincoln

The marijuana was hidden in at least 20 Home Depot boxes.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested after a deputy discovered 506 pounds of marijuana in the van he was driving on Interstate 80 near Lincoln.

Wednesday at 10:27 a.m., members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit performed a traffic stop on a Dodge van with Maryland plates.

LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said when the deputy made contact, they smelled an overwhelming amount of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search which led to the discovery of 506 pounds of marijuana in the van.

Police said 33-year-old Brian Schmitz of Pennsylvania was arrested and lodged for possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver.

The marijuana was hidden in 21 Home Depot boxes.

