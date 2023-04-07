Easter potatoes trend grows amid soaring egg prices

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how...
The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.(Potato Goodness via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs, but they’re still not cheap.

Some people on social media are trying something different for Easter this year – painting potatoes instead of eggs.

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.

The group said potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold.

It’s tough to say if painting Easter potatoes will really take off, but a Krazy Coupon Lady blog co-founder made an excellent point in saying that painting a potato is not much different than painting a rock, which is even more cost effective.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign.
Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
The scene of the end of a pursuit in far north Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the...
Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln
Carolyn Bosn named new state senator for District 25
Governor Pillen appoints new senator for District 25
A 6-year-old boy was critically injured in an accident Sunday afternoon in Grand Island.
Grand Island boy in Omaha hospital after weekend accident

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
Friday High Temperatures
Seasonally Warm, Sunny & Breezy Friday
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer