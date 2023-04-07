Events happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

MONSTER JAM

7pm Fri., 1pm & 7pm Sat.; See website for ticket prices

Are you ready for jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats? Monster Jam will be the most action-packed live event on four wheels! Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping. live motorsports action seen around the world. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, located at 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive. For more information call (402) 904-4444 or visit www.pinnaclebankarena.com

REGIONAL NEBRASKA TOWER ON THE PLAINS RABBIT SHOW

6:30am Building opens, 9am Show starts Sat., Free event

They might not be the Easter Bunny, but they are just as cute as the Easter Bunny. Come out to LEC for the rabbit show. There will be five specialty shows at this weekend’s event. There will be several different breeds of rabbits to see at this show. This will be a fun event for the whole family. This event is at Lancaster Event Center, located at 4100 N. 84th Street. For more information call (402) 441-6545 or visit www.lancastereventcenter.org.

EASTER EGGSPERIENCE

10am Sat.: Free event

Enjoy a morning of fun for the whole family! Southview Baptist Church will have separate egg hunts for children ages five and under and elementary age, with additional games and activities for all. It will be a hoppin’ good time. This event is at Southview Baptist Church, located at 3434 S. 13th Street. For more information visit wwwfacebook.com/events/150842614555935.

INVESTIGATE: GREEN ENERGY

10am-1pm Sat.; Free with museum admission

Join University of Nebraska State Museum - Morrill Hall for a fun-filled Saturday. You and your family can explore interactive, hands-on science activities with Morrill Hall educators and learn skills that you can continue using after the sessions. There will be hands-on activities exploring the many green energy options we use! This event is at Morrill Hall, located at 645 N 14th Street. For more information call (402) 472-2637 or visit https://museum.unledu/.

LINCOLN STARS

6:05pm Sat.: $16 Mezzanine/Bleachers. $21 Security First Bank North Zone, $26 John Henry’s Comfort Zone, $2 increase per walk up the day of game; (Fees may apply)

Come out to The Ice Box for a home-and-home series with the Omaha Lancers this weekend. Saturday night is Hockey Fights Cancer Night. There will be a postgame jersey auction benefiting Bryan Health Cancer Center. Let’s Go Stars! This event is at The Ice Box, located at 1880 Transformation Drive. For more information call (402) 474-7827 or visit www.lincolnstars.com.

