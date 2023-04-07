Final results released for Lincoln Primary Election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner released its official final results for the Lincoln Primary Election Friday afternoon.

Incumbent mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state senator Suzanne Geist were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s City of Lincoln Primary Election, defeating Stan Parker to advance to the May 2 General Election. The final results show Gaylor Baird had 29,216 votes followed by Suzanne Geist with 19,377 votes. Stan Parker trailed with 10,071 votes.

One day after the primary, Geist announced she was resigning from her seat in the Nebraska Legislature to go “all in” on her campaign for mayor.

Voter turnout for the primary was 33 percent of registered voters.

In this non-partisan election, the two candidates with the most votes in the races for mayor, city council and LPS Board of Education advanced to the General Election. Four candidates in the race for Airport Authority Board of Directors advanced.

