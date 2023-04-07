Final results released for Lincoln Primary Election

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner released its official final results for the Lincoln Primary Election Friday afternoon.

Incumbent mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and former state senator Suzanne Geist were the top two vote getters in Tuesday’s City of Lincoln Primary Election, defeating Stan Parker to advance to the May 2 General Election. The final results show Gaylor Baird had 29,216 votes followed by Suzanne Geist with 19,377 votes. Stan Parker trailed with 10,071 votes.

One day after the primary, Geist announced she was resigning from her seat in the Nebraska Legislature to go “all in” on her campaign for mayor.

Voter turnout for the primary was 33 percent of registered voters.

Lincoln City Primary Election Results

In this non-partisan election, the two candidates with the most votes in the races for mayor, city council and LPS Board of Education advanced to the General Election. Four candidates in the race for Airport Authority Board of Directors advanced.

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign.
Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
The scene of the end of a pursuit in far north Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the...
Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln
Carolyn Bosn named new state senator for District 25
Governor Pillen appoints new senator for District 25
A 6-year-old boy was critically injured in an accident Sunday afternoon in Grand Island.
Grand Island boy in Omaha hospital after weekend accident

Latest News

Carolyn Bosn named new state senator for District 25
Governor Pillen appoints new senator for District 25
Suzanne Geist announced she resigned from the state legislature Wednesday to focus on her...
Suzanne Geist resigns from legislature to go ‘all in’ on Lincoln mayor race
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor
Current Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is running for re-election against State Senator...
VOTER’S GUIDE: City of Lincoln election