Huskers return to Big Ten Play at Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska returns to Big Ten play this weekend with a three-game series at Michigan on Friday-Sunday, April 7-9 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The series opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Friday, while Saturday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m. The series finale between the Huskers and Wolverines is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Friday’s series opener will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network, with Zach Mackey and Scott Pose on the call, while the final two games on Saturday and Sunday can be seen on B1G+. Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Ben McLaughlin call the action on the Huskers Radio Network, which can be heard on KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln and KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Michigan

• Nebraska has played Michigan 32 times on the baseball diamond and holds a slim 17-15 advantage in the all-time series.

• Michigan won the series in the Lincoln last year, posting wins on Saturday and Sunday after NU won the series opener.

• The Huskers’ last trip to Ann Arbor was back in 2016, where the Wolverines swept the three-game series over the Big Red.

• Nebraska’s last win on the road at Michigan came on April 26, 2014. Since then, the Huskers have lost four straight games against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

2-For-.400

• Nebraska is one of three teams nationally with two everyday starters hitting at least .400 this season at the plate.

• Max Anderson is hitting .413 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 33 RBI and 20 runs, while Brice Matthews is adding eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 41 RBI and 28 runs with a .404 hitting clip.

• The other two teams with at least two players hitting above .400 and have started every game this season are Florida and Georgia.

Anderson, Matthews Nearing 10-HR Mark

• Halfway through the season, Max Anderson and Brice Matthews are closing in on double-digit home-run totals with nine and eight homers, respectively.

• NU’s leader in home runs has finished with 10 in each of the last two seasons, while Scott Schreiber’s 18 homers in the 2018 campaign is the last time a Husker surpassed the 10-homer mark.

• Since 2000, there has been eight seasons where Nebraska has had multiple players reach 10-plus homers, with the last occurrence happening in 2010.

10/11 NOW at 6

Burnham on Base

• Playing predominantly in the No. 9 spot in the lineup through 21 starts, Casey Burnham is second on the team with a .472 on-base percentage.

• Burnham’s abililty to get on base in different ways has been a key component to Brice Matthews’ team-leading 41 RBI this season from the leadoff spot.

• The Kansas transfer is hitting .333 with six doubles, a triple, four walks and 11 hit-by-pitches, while tied for third on the team with 20 runs scored.

Clean Sheet from NU Bullpen

• Dating back to the series finale vs. Illinois, the Nebraska bullpen has tossed 18.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

• In the scoreless stretch, the NU relievers have allowed 11 hits and limited opponents to a .177 batting average while recording 25 strikeouts and eight walks.

• Shay Schanaman (7.0), Jake Bunz (4.1), Corbin Hawkins (3.2), Jackson Brockett (1.2), Will Walsh (1.1) and Will Rizzo (0.1) have teamed up to complete the scoreless streak for the Big Red.

Huskers Appear in D1Baseball Power Rankings

• With six weeks in the book and more than a third of the way through the 2023 college baseball season, D1Baseball updated its player power rankings last week.

• Four Huskers earned recognition in the player rankings, led by Max Anderson as the third-ranked second baseman.

• Brice Matthews checked in as the No. 8 shortstop, while Jace Kaminska and Emmett Olson were ranked the No. 56 and No. 65 starting pitchers, respectively.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.