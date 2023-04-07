Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, Nebraska State Patrol said.(None)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators with NSP’s Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, performed a search warrant at a home southeast of 33rd and South Streets as part of a child exploitation investigation.

NSP arrested 33-year-old Kameron B. Emel for possession of child pornography. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

