Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators with NSP’s Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, performed a search warrant at a home southeast of 33rd and South Streets as part of a child exploitation investigation.

NSP arrested 33-year-old Kameron B. Emel for possession of child pornography. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

