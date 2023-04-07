Lincoln Police host Gun Amnesty Day event on Saturday

Collected guns from past Gun Amnesty Day
Collected guns from past Gun Amnesty Day(KOLNKGIN)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are offering a safe way to turn in firearms this weekend, legal or illegal, no questions asked.

Gun Amnesty Day is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the new Northeast LPD Station. The drive-through event means participants are asked to leave their firearms or ammo in the backseat or trunk of their vehicle and officials running the drive will handle the rest.

Organizers said they have been doing this for 10 years and have collected 60 to 80 guns every year.

“This is just an opportunity for people to safely be able to dispose of those knowing that they aren’t going to end up with the wrong people and that’s solely what the program is for,” said Melissa Ripley, LPD investigator.

This year the station is partnering with HopeLNK, a suicide prevention organization in Lincoln. They will be at the drive handing out free lock boxes and trigger guards. Participants don’t have to turn in a firearm to receive one.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide
A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign.
Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
As of 2:45 p.m., Lincoln's air quality is in the "Good" category.
Lincoln’s air quality impacted from prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma
The scene of the end of a pursuit in far north Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the...
Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln

Latest News

Spring hasn’t quite sprung here in Lincoln, but garden stores and greenhouses are preparing for...
Lincoln greenhouses and gardens prepare for warmer weather
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Mild & breezy with a chance of rain Easter Sunday
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire sparks grass fire along I-80 near York
Truck fire backs up I-80, starts grass fire