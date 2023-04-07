Lincoln Police host Gun Amnesty Day event on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are offering a safe way to turn in firearms this weekend, legal or illegal, no questions asked.

Gun Amnesty Day is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the new Northeast LPD Station. The drive-through event means participants are asked to leave their firearms or ammo in the backseat or trunk of their vehicle and officials running the drive will handle the rest.

Organizers said they have been doing this for 10 years and have collected 60 to 80 guns every year.

“This is just an opportunity for people to safely be able to dispose of those knowing that they aren’t going to end up with the wrong people and that’s solely what the program is for,” said Melissa Ripley, LPD investigator.

This year the station is partnering with HopeLNK, a suicide prevention organization in Lincoln. They will be at the drive handing out free lock boxes and trigger guards. Participants don’t have to turn in a firearm to receive one.

