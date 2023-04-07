Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old Lincoln boy was arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a high school party.

Investigating members of the Lincoln Police Department and U.S. Marshals took Kashuan McCree of Lincoln into custody Thursday afternoon without incident in Detroit, Michigan. He’s charged as an adult for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police believe McCree shot 18-year-old Damien Brave several times with a handgun inside a house at North 27th and Fair Streets on March 31. Brave showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Officers said there were multiple high-school age people fleeing the house when officers arrived around 11:30 p.m.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said McCree is the only suspect in this case. Chief Ewins said it doesn’t appear the suspect and the victim knew each other, but had an interaction over a bag the victim was holding before the shooting. Police are looking into what was in that bag.

Chief Ewins said McCree has a family member who lives in Detroit, the city where he was arrested. It’s unclear when McCree will be extradited.

“It is important our community knows our department will track down suspects wherever an investigation leads using all available resources to bring those responsible to justice,” Chief Ewins said.

Police said Brave previously attended both Lincoln High and Lincoln Southeast but had stopped attending school after last semester.

Police have set up a dedicated tipline for this investigation: 402-441-7333. People can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.