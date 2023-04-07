Lincoln’s air quality impacted from prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma

KOLN Weather Forecast
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air quality in Lincoln.

According to airnow.gov, Lincoln’s air quality is currently in the good category, which is an improvement from 8 a.m. when it was in the unhealthy category. However, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is advising people to be aware of the decreased air quality if they’re going to be outside Friday or this weekend.

The haze is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera.

The haze from controlled burning in the Flint Hills is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera.
The haze from controlled burning in the Flint Hills is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera.(10/11 NOW)

City officials say the smoke can cause health issues, especially for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions, or heart disease.

You can monitor air quality at airnow.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide
A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign.
Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
The scene of the end of a pursuit in far north Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the...
Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln

Latest News

Reception and Treatment Center inmate dies at hospital
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide
A Lincoln man was arrested for possession of child pornography Thursday morning, Nebraska State...
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Final results released for Lincoln Primary Election
Matthew Lyons
Missing Omaha inmate back in custody after Tuesday disappearance