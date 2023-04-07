Lincoln’s air quality impacted from prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air quality in Lincoln.

According to airnow.gov, Lincoln’s air quality is currently in the good category, which is an improvement from 8 a.m. when it was in the unhealthy category. However, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is advising people to be aware of the decreased air quality if they’re going to be outside Friday or this weekend.

The haze is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera.

The haze from controlled burning in the Flint Hills is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera. (10/11 NOW)

City officials say the smoke can cause health issues, especially for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions, or heart disease.

You can monitor air quality at airnow.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.