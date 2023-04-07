Lincoln’s air quality in ‘unhealthy’ category

According to airnow.gov, Lincoln’s air quality is in the unhealthy category.
According to airnow.gov, Lincoln's air quality is in the unhealthy category.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air quality in Lincoln.

According to airnow.gov, Lincoln’s air quality is in the unhealthy category.

The haze is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera.

The haze from controlled burning in the Flint Hills is visible on Lincoln’s Skyview camera.
The haze from controlled burning in the Flint Hills is visible on Lincoln's Skyview camera.

Lincoln city officials are advising you to be aware of the decreased air quality if you’re going to be outside Friday or this weekend.

City officials say the smoke can cause health issues, especially for children, older adults and those with asthma, lung disease, other respiratory conditions, or heart disease.

You can monitor air quality at airnow.gov.

