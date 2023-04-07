LIVE: Lincoln Police to give update on homicide investigation

An 18-year-old was shot and killed at a high school party on March 31
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are expected to provide an update Friday on the shooting death of an 18-year-old who at a high school party.

You can watch the press conference live at 9:30 a.m. in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

Police said Damien Brave showed up to the hospital late Friday, March 31 with multiple gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Officers were dispatched to a home near North 27th and Fair Streets around 11:30 p.m. Officers said there were multiple high-school age people fleeing a house party when officers arrived.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said they have “several people of interest” and are still trying to determine how many people are responsible for the shooting.

Chief Ewins said dozens of high school age people likely witnessed what led up to the shooting and want them to come forward with any information.

Police said Brave previously attended both Lincoln High and Lincoln Southeast but had stopped attending school after last semester.

Police have set up a dedicated tipline for this investigation: 402-441-7333. People can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 402-475-3600.

