Missing Omaha inmate back in custody after Tuesday disappearance

Matthew Lyons
Matthew Lyons(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha on Tuesday in back in custody.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Matthew Lyons turned himself in to the Omaha Police Department on Thursday night.

Lyons started his sentence May 11, 2010. He is serving a 6-year-166-months to 10-year-298-month sentence out of Lancaster County for possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and second-degree forgery. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in July 2023.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

