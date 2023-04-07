North Platte teacher charged with sexual assault of student submits resignation

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte High School teacher that was charged with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old student has turned in his resignation letter. David Cooper has been charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault by a school employee and third-degree sexual assault by a school employee.

The 46-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges in Lincoln County Court on Monday.

North Platte High School had placed Cooper on administrative leave following his arrest, but the board agenda for the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday includes the acceptance of a variety of resignation letters, including Cooper’s.

Cooper is due back in court on July 10.

