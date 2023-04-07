Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s late-night Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-lit procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

He will still attend the earlier Passion of the Lord celebration at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added. There, the cross will be unveiled before it goes to the Colosseum for the procession.

Francis, 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital on Saturday following treatment for bronchitis. The Vatican said at the time that he would carry out the complete Holy Week schedule, including the Way of the Cross procession and Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

On Thursday, he presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica and later washed and dried the feet of a dozen residents of a Rome juvenile prison in a ritual symbolizing humility.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign.
Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say
Agriculture is the heartbeat of Nebraska, but months-long drought conditions in Nebraska have...
USDA declares 55 Nebraska counties as natural disaster areas due to drought
The scene of the end of a pursuit in far north Lincoln late Wednesday night, as seen on the...
Two teens in custody after stealing, crashing vehicle in east Lincoln
Carolyn Bosn named new state senator for District 25
Governor Pillen appoints new senator for District 25
A 6-year-old boy was critically injured in an accident Sunday afternoon in Grand Island.
Grand Island boy in Omaha hospital after weekend accident

Latest News

Friday High Temperatures
Seasonally Warm, Sunny & Breezy Friday
According to airnow.gov, Lincoln’s air quality is in the unhealthy category.
Lincoln’s air quality in ‘unhealthy’ category
Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
LIVE: Lincoln Police to give update on homicide investigation
Dozens gather to rally against LB77 following the Nashville school shooting
‘I do not have to be next’: Students, action groups rally against constitutional carry bill