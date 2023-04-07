Ryan Nembhard enters the transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Thursday that Creighton’s sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard is entering the transfer portal.

Nembhard started all 37 games for the Bluejays this past season where he averaged 12.1 points per game and 4.8 assists per game.

The news of Nembhard entering the portal leaves the Jays without a point guard on their roster. Shereef Mitchell and Ben Shtolzberg both entered the portal following this season. The Jays do have Bellevue West product Josiah Dotzler coming in as a freshman for the 2023-24 season.

