Ryan Nembhard enters the transfer portal

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Thursday that Creighton’s sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard is entering the transfer portal.

Nembhard started all 37 games for the Bluejays this past season where he averaged 12.1 points per game and 4.8 assists per game.

The news of Nembhard entering the portal leaves the Jays without a point guard on their roster. Shereef Mitchell and Ben Shtolzberg both entered the portal following this season. The Jays do have Bellevue West product Josiah Dotzler coming in as a freshman for the 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mickey Joseph
Charge against Mickey Joseph dismissed
A car is loaded up onto a tow truck after a head-on crash with a semi on I-80 in western...
NSP: Driver going wrong way on I-80 crashes into semi
A pickup truck high-centered on the Lincoln Southwest High School cement sign.
Driver who crashed into Lincoln Southwest cement sign was in stolen truck, police say
File Photo
Colorado driver arrested, two missing juveniles found during I-80 traffic stop
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Lincoln Primary Election: Gaylor Baird and Geist advance in race for mayor

Latest News

Huskers return to Big Ten Play at Michigan
Ryan Nembhard enters the transfer portal
Ryan Nembhard enters portal
N REPORT: Eddie Messel and Bill Rentschler react to Matt Rhule's presser, spring practice #9
N REPORT: Eddie Messel and Bill Rentschler react to Matt Rhule's presser, spring practice #9
N REPORT: Matt Rhule on OL Bryce Benhart, offensive line needing to play with confidence
N REPORT: Matt Rhule on OL Bryce Benhart, offensive line needing to play with confidence