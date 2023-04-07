“There’s more life here”: Indian Center bouncing back, going strong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a story that shook Lincoln’s indigenous community back in 2018: a financial crisis at the Indian Center that threatened to shut the whole place down.

Now, they’ve turned a new corner and are celebrating as a community again.

Some folks at the Indian Center said they remember the days of ‘senior diner,’ where every weekday dozens of senior citizens would gather for lunch and bingo. A new trend of dinner and Bingo nights two Thursdays a month echoes that tradition.

“It’s like, finally we’re coming back,” said Phyllis Stone, an elder at the Indian Center.

Wathina Porter, who helped prepare the meal on Thursday, said she can’t remember life without the center.

“The center is a second home to many of us in the indigenous community, so a lot of us grew up here,” Porter said.

The life of the center itself was uncertain just a few years ago. People at the center said debt and possible misappropriation of funds gripped the center’s board. COVID-19 piled more weight against the doors, and many were unsure if they’d ever open the same way again.

“We had a hard time making the heating payments and air-conditioning,” Stone said.

Now, board members said the center is on the path to recovery, and communal eating around shouts of ‘Bingo!’ is just part of that.

They also connect community members with health services and hope to bring back a supplemental food program.

“Recently, I can really feel there’s more love here at the center,” Porter said. “There’s more life here.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.