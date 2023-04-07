Tickets for Husker Volleyball spring match sold only in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Tickets will go on sale soon for the Husker Volleyball 2023 Spring Match.

The matchup against Wichita State will happen Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at the new Bison Activity Dome in Central City. But if you want to see the Huskers play, you will have to head to central Nebraska to get your ticket. Tickets will only be sold to the public in person at the main entrance of the Central City Performing Arts Center at 2815 17th Ave.

That sale begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 10. There will be a select number of reserved courtside seats for $27, while most of the tickets will be $12 for general admission and standing room also for $12.

You must be 16 or older to purchase tickets, and there will be a maximum of four tickets sold per person. There will be no replacement for lost tickets, and you must pay with cash or card.

No tickets will be sold through the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

Doors will open 90 minutes prior to first serve with the Huskers signing autographs after the match.

The Bison Activity Dome, with a capacity of 2,098, opened in December 2022 and is home to Central City High School athletics. This will be the Huskers’ first trip to Central City and will be the eighth different town in Nebraska to host the spring volleyball match.

Last year, Nebraska played in Grand Island at the Heartland Events Center, where the Huskers beat Kansas, 3-1, in front of a sold-out crowd of 6,117.

