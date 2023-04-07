Weekend Forecast: Mild & breezy with a chance of rain Easter Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday looks to be a repeat of Friday with mild temperatures, breezy conditions and critical fire weather conditions. Easter Sunday should be a little cooler, but still mild and breezy with a chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms too. Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for much of next week.

Saturday should begin sunny, then clouds will increase from west to east through the day. High temperatures for most of the area will be in the low to mid 70s with south winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the afternoon and early evening thanks to a combination of low relative humidity and wind gusts over 30 mph leading to critical fire weather conditions. Something else to be aware of this weekend is the potential for smoke and haze due to fires to our south moving into the area, especially Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm in Central and Western Nebraska Saturday night.

Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of Nebraska and part of Northern Kansas Saturday afternoon and early evening. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, a few degrees cooler and breezy. The upper level disturbance and surface trough moving through the area Easter Sunday will give us a chance of rain. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm during the day Sunday in Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. The chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms increases to 30% for those same areas Sunday evening.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There is a 20% chance of lingering showers early Monday in the eastern third of the area. Tuesday through Thursday looks to be warm, breezy and dry. A chance of rain returns for Friday and may continue into next weekend.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

