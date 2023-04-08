Dozens of pets adopted at Capital Humane Society as UBT covers fees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For eight-year-old Ashlynn Herbert, there’s only one word to describe her feelings.

“Happy,” she said.

That’s because her family went home from Capital Humane Society with a new cat, 3-year-old Tangerine.

“He’s really cute, and he’s orange. And he’s so soft,” Herbert said.

The adoption fees, covered by Union Bank and Trust for a special event on Friday, are usually about $175. The waived fees helped new pet owners put that money toward caring for their furry friends.

“It is a financial thing to adopt a pet, so if you don’t have to cover the adoption fees, that helps to provide food,” said Sarah Wischhof, with UBT. “Or maybe you have to get a new kennel for your pet or new toys.”

The adoption process usually takes between 30 minutes and an hour. Staff at the Humane Society they were more packed than they’re used to. On a busy day, there’s about 20 adoptions. On Friday, there were about 30. And it comes at just the right time.

“We have seen a lot of animals come into our facilities,” said Amanda Carson, director of customer service at Capital Humane Society. “Intake of dogs and cats are up a lot this year.”

Some visitors have made appointments, some came as walk-ins and many went away with a kennel full of love.

“I’m so happy that we’re getting another cat,” Herbert said.

“Everyone that has left today just has had so much joy,” Wischhof said. “Just the smiles on their faces as they’re taking their new pet home.”

UBT has put on the event for several years now, and it plans to sponsor a similar event next year.

