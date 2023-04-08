Easter Sunday Forecast: EGG-tastic temperatures with “peeps” of rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A seasonally warm and breezy Easter Sunday is setting up for the 1011 region. However, isolated rain and thunderstorms chances are in the forecast for the late afternoon and evening.... easter egg hunts are still a go in the morning and afternoon!🐣

Sunday will be spring-like with high temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s and breezy conditions. Winds will be between 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. The day will be partly to mostly cloudy and bring the chance for isolated rain and regular thunderstorms for central and eastern areas in the late afternoon to evening. With that being said.... morning and early afternoon outdoor festivities like easter egg hunts are a go! The evening rain and thunderstorms will likely be isolated and short in duration.

Isolated rain showers possible in the morning in central areas. Isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon to evening mainly in eastern Nebraska. (koln)

Sunday High Temperatures (koln)

Lincoln Easter Forecast (koln)

The chance for isolated to scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will continue for eastern Nebraska through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Isolated to scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible in the eastern half of the state. (koln)

Monday Morning Lows (koln)

Monday will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. A few lingering isolated rain showers and isolated storms are possible along the eastern border and southeastern areas in the morning but should mainly be cleared out by lunchtime. The rest of the afternoon to evening will be dry and mostly sunny! High temperatures will be back up in the mid 70s.

Lingering rain showers are possible in near the eastern border Monday morning to the afternoon. (koln)

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

The warmup doesn’t stop there... the 80s are in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday before *only* falling to the 70s. Therefore, above average temperatures are expected to stick with us for the new week. Most of the next 7 days will be dry and breezy but the small chance for rain builds in Friday & Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (koln)

