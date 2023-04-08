Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Benet Rural Fire Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.

Firefighters were called to a house near Lincoln and Burton Streets at 12:12 p.m.

Officials said a trailer caught on fire and then spread into the house. An investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Fire and Rescue, and Bennet Fire and Rescue all responded to the incident.

This is an ongoing story, stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide
Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air...
Lincoln’s air quality impacted by prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Final results released for Lincoln Primary Election
Kameron B. Emel
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

Latest News

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in Omaha
Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air...
Lincoln’s air quality impacted by prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma
Dozens of pets adopted at Capital Humane Society as UBT covers fees
Dozens of pets adopted at Capital Humane Society as UBT covers fees