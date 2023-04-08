First Plymouth Congregational Church hosts Easter egg hunt

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As Lincoln gears up for a holiday this Sunday, one of the Star City’s largest churches hosted a community Easter egg hunt.

Hundreds gathered to collect eggs, play yard games and even get a photo with the Easter bunny on Saturday morning for First Plymouth Congregational Church’s annual event.

Church staff and volunteers provided snacks for participants. Organizers said Saturday’s event was about bringing the community together on this special weekend.

“I think it’s important for the church to just open its doors to the community,” said Hollie Schmidt, who works at First Plymouth Church. “I want to invite our neighborhood, and we have people that we don’t even recognize coming, which is really important to me. I think we should be a place of peace and fun for the neighborhood.”

This was the third event of its kind. It started back in 2020 in response to the pandemic as organizers hoped to keep the congregation together during social isolation.

Event organizers said they hope to hold one just like it next year.

