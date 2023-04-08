Huskers shut out Terrapins in series opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team (26-12, 6-3 Big Ten) shut out Maryland in the series opener on Friday night in College Park. The Huskers held the Terrapins (26-11, 3-6 Big Ten) scoreless for only the second time this season as the Big Red claimed the 3-0 victory.

Katelyn Caneda got the Huskers on board with an RBI double in the first inning while Brooke Andrews recorded her sixth home run in 10 games with a two-run shot in the fourth. Billie Andrews, Ava Bredwell and Abbie Squier all added singles to lead the NU offense.

Sydney Lewis and Kiley Goff led the Terrapin offense, both recording two hits on the night. Trin Schlotterback added the only extra-base hit for Maryland, hitting a double in the bottom of the second inning.

Courtney Wallace moved to 17-7 on the season after pitching the final four innings of the game. Wallace held Maryland to one hit while striking out four. Sarah Harness started the game for the Big Red, pitching the first three innings, holding the Terrapins to four hits while striking out three.

Courtney Wyche (12-5) recorded the loss for Maryland. Wyche pitched the complete game, giving up five hits and striking out five.

Billie Andrews led off the first inning with a walk. She scored after Caneda doubled to give Nebraska an early 1-0 lead.

The Terrapins reached scoring position with two hits in the bottom of the second. Lewis led off with a single. Harness followed with two strikeouts. Schlotterbeck hit a double, putting runners at second and third. However, a fly out stranded two runners for Maryland as Nebraska maintained the 1-0 lead.

Nebraska added two runs in the fourth inning. Mya Felder led off with a walk. Brooke Andrews followed with a two-run homer, extending the Husker lead to 3-0.

Maryland threatened with two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the fourth. Wallace entered the game, giving up a lead off single to Lewis. Lewis advanced to third on an NU fielding error as Amelia Lech went to second. Three straight outs kept the Terrapins scoreless through four.

The Terrapins reached scoring position in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Lech was walked, advancing to second on a wild pitch. The Huskers stranded the runner with a fly out, holding Maryland scoreless through six innings.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Terrapins looked to make a late rally. With one out, a walk gave Maryland the first baserunner of the inning. A sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second. A two-out walk brought the tying run to the plate, but a pop up secured the 3-0 shutout win for the Huskers.

The Huskers return to action Saturday, April 8, for game two of a three-game series at Maryland. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. (CT), and the game will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr.

Game Notes

Brooke Andrews smashed her sixth homer in 10 games in the top of the fourth inning. The home run brings her total this season to 10 (a career-best for Andrews).

With her 17th win, Courtney Wallace matched her career-best for wins in a season. Wallace also recorded 17 wins during the 2022 season.

The Huskers recorded their 10th shutout of the season tonight. This marks the most shutouts in a season since Nebraska had 18 in 2014.

