Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts gardening event at Hamann Rose Gardens

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosted their first volunteer event of the year on Saturday, preparing to bring the Hamann Rose Gardens back to life.

Volunteers cut back dead rose canes and cleaned up the beds after the winter season. They were taught by gardening experts from Parks and Recreation on how to maintain the garden and keep it flourishing with all kinds of roses.

There are hundreds of varieties of roses in the garden. It would take the Parks and Recreation garden crew a long time to do it on their own, so having a few extra hands got the job done quicker.

“Great turnout from the community and we are super happy to have them out here and be supportive of the gardens,” said Zac Halley, Gardener for Parks and Recreation.

The City of Lincoln puts on the event every year right around this time. People from all kinds of organizations came out like the Nebraska Master Gardener Program as well as previous volunteers and UNL student groups.

The event had 60 volunteers on Saturday, that doubled from last year’s event. Several local gardeners are excited for more springtime gardening events like Wake Up the Beds at Sunken Gardens on May 13.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.