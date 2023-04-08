LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day

Collected guns
Collected guns(10/11)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department and Hope LNK teamed up for Gun Amnesty Day on Saturday. It’s a drive-thru event where people could turn in any legal or illegal guns or ammo, no questions asked.

Hope LNK is a suicide prevention program in Lincoln, that partners with LPD every year for the event. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 15 to 24.

That’s according to Dr. Dave Miers, the senior director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Health Center. He said suicide is often a very impulsive act and the event Saturday is trying to bring down those numbers.

“Anytime you can get a gun away from somebody that is impulsive, you can prevent suicide,” Dr. Miers said.

Hope LNK handed out nearly 100 lock boxes and 90 cable locks. LPD had over 30 guns turned in and thousands of round of ammo.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police say they’re investigating a homicide, after an 18-year-old man died of gunshot...
Lincoln Police make arrest in house party homicide
Smoke from controlled burning in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma has led to reduced air...
Lincoln’s air quality impacted by prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma
Leirion Gaylor Baird and Suzanne Geist advance to the Lincoln General Election in the race for...
Final results released for Lincoln Primary Election
Kameron B. Emel
Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house

Latest News

Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosted their first volunteer event of the year on Saturday,...
Lincoln Parks and Recreation hosts gardening event at Hamann Rose Gardens
Lincoln Easter Forecast
Easter Sunday Forecast: EGG-tastic temperatures with “peeps” of rain
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.
Firefighters respond to fire in Cheney
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in Cheney on Saturday.