LPD and Hope LNK team up for Gun Amnesty Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department and Hope LNK teamed up for Gun Amnesty Day on Saturday. It’s a drive-thru event where people could turn in any legal or illegal guns or ammo, no questions asked.

Hope LNK is a suicide prevention program in Lincoln, that partners with LPD every year for the event. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for ages 15 to 24.

That’s according to Dr. Dave Miers, the senior director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Health Center. He said suicide is often a very impulsive act and the event Saturday is trying to bring down those numbers.

“Anytime you can get a gun away from somebody that is impulsive, you can prevent suicide,” Dr. Miers said.

Hope LNK handed out nearly 100 lock boxes and 90 cable locks. LPD had over 30 guns turned in and thousands of round of ammo.

