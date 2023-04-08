Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show draws competitors from around the country

By John Grinvalds
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An event at the Lancaster County Event Center brought competitors from all across the country, pitting hundreds of furry friends against each other in a bi-annual rabbit show.

Some of the rabbits looked like your typical, albeit well-groomed, bunny. But some looked like breathing balls of fur.

Almost 1,000 rabbits of all shapes and sizes were in Lincoln for the Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show.

“You’ll bring your rabbit then to the show, and we fly judges in from all over the U.S. in order to judge based off of what we call the SOP, the standard of perfection,” said Joshua Adams, the president of Nebraska Tower on the Plains.

Adams said it’s almost impossible to get that perfect, 100-point rabbit. The score is based on things like overall conditions, coats and ears.

The event ran from 9 a.m. through the afternoon on Saturday.

“We wanted to get our rabbits in front of them because our national shows are coming up next month,” Kathy Thomas, a rabbit breeder who traveled from Colorado, said. “And we’d like to get their opinion about who we’re going to take and who needs to get ready for those shows.”

The next Nebraska Tower on the Plains Rabbit Show will take place just before Thanksgiving this year.

